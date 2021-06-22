Treat Your Fishies to a Little Garden Above Their In-Water Home

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you've been looking to add a little greenery to your life, but don't know how exactly to do it ... consider incorporating your fishy friends, with a little help from us.

The AquaSprouts Garden is a self-sustaining ecosystem that'll make the cutest and coolest accessory in your home ... allowing you to combine your garden and aquarium (not sold with this package, BTW) into a self-contained, desktop plant/fish world.

Here's how it works ... the fish produce waste, which then provides beneficial bacteria and nutrients to your plants. The plants clean the fish's water, so it stays healthy, and you don't have to perform frequent water changes. It's a win-win situation, really.

BTW, this garden system even has special expanded clay as a durable soil replacement, which supports roots and wicks moisture, and traps the fish waste so your plants can get the nutrients. So, you don't have to stop at plants though ... you can grow fruits/veggies too!

To make this work, remember ... you'll need a separate, 10-gallon aquarium for the fish. Once you have that, though, the AquaSprouts Garden does the rest.

So, there ya have it. Your own little ecosystem inside your home ... that you created. Just like God!!! Kidding, of course -- but if any of that sounds interesting ... it's just $148.99.