What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

Don't let these two almost identical images of Jaden Smith have you feeling confused! Look really closely at the photos and try to solve the task at hand by uncovering what sneaky switches have been made to this tricky pic!

The talented star was seen running errands with friends in Los Angeles, CA earlier this week ... and we have made a few changes to the original pic! Take a really good look around the photos here and see if you can find the differences between these two super similar snaps!