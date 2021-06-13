Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Hidden within this funky photo is a talented star who got her big start in acting on 'Law and Order' ... this famous female went on to land a major role on the Disney Channel, acting in the "Boy Meets World" spinoff, "Girl Meets World".

Since then she has gone on to star in several other projects such as the movies "Tall Girl," "Work It" and "Clouds." This leading lady even landed the role of Cady Heron in the Broadway musical for "Mean Girls" in 2020.