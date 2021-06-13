Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
6/13/2021 5:00 AM PT
Hidden within this funky photo is a talented star who got her big start in acting on 'Law and Order' ... this famous female went on to land a major role on the Disney Channel, acting in the "Boy Meets World" spinoff, "Girl Meets World".
Since then she has gone on to star in several other projects such as the movies "Tall Girl," "Work It" and "Clouds." This leading lady even landed the role of Cady Heron in the Broadway musical for "Mean Girls" in 2020.
Use the clues above and take another look at this photo before putting your celeb skills to the test and seeing if you can uncover the mystery as to which star is in the warped photo!