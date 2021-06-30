Don't Miss Out on These 4th of July Sales, From Tech to Home
4th of july Don't pass up these can't-miss sales Get 'Em While Ya Can!!!
6/30/2021 11:19 AM PT
Light up the fireworks and pour yourself a drink -- it’s Independence Day! And, as is tradition for the annual summer holiday, there are great sales happening to go along with it … on everything from electronics to mattresses to pet essentials.
Here we’ve rounded up the best 4th of July deals to treat yourself before it’s time to go back to work.
Bedding
Mattress Firm: up to 50% off best sellers
Tempur-Pedic: free accessories w/ mattress purchase
Purple: free sheets + pillows w/ any mattress purchase
Eight Sleep: $150 off the Pod, $75 off Pod Pro Cover, and 20% off accessories
Avocado: $100 off all mattresses w/ promo code HONOR
Nectar: up to $400 off mattresses + free accessories
Cocoon by Sealy: 25% off mattresses + free pillow and sheets
Helix: up to $200 off + free pillows w/ promo codes JULY4100, JULY4150, and JULY4200
Allswell: 20% off bedding, bath & spa w/ promo code DAD20
Layla: up to $200 off mattresses + free pillow and accessories
Saatva: $200 off luxury mattresses w/ $1,000 purchase
Appliances
Best Buy: 24-month financing/savings on refrigerators, washers and dryers, and more
Samsung: up to 25% off home appliances
Home Depot: up to 40% off indoor and outdoor appliances
Lowe’s: up to 40% off washers, dryers, kitchen appliances, outdoor cooking equipment
Pet Supplies
Petmate: 50% off first personalized dog food order w/ promo code TAILORED50
Tailored Pet: 20% off $49+ purchases w/ promo code JULY4
Furniture
Overstock: patio furniture and outdoor decor starting at $19, rugs under $100
Wayfair: up to 65% off outdoor furniture, lawn games, and more
Build.com: up to 50% off patio furniture, home decor, fixtures, and improvements
Home Goods
Walmart: rollbacks on TVs, bedding, tablets, laptops, appliances, outdoor furniture, and more
Cabela’s: up to 67% off fishing, camping, and other outdoor supplies
The House: up to 80% off biking, skating, surfing, and miscellaneous outdoor sporting gear
Apparel
Macy’s: up to 60% off select summer styles
Joe’s New Balance Outlet: up to 71% off shoes and clothing
Reebok: 40% off sitewide
Kohl's: up to 75% off clothing, shoes, and more
Tech and Gaming
Dell: laptops starting at $290
Lenovo: up to 70% off laptops + free shipping
JBL: up to 40% off earbuds, headphones, and gaming headsets
Harman Audio: up to 50% off headphones and speakers