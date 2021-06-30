Don't Miss Out on These 4th of July Sales, From Tech to Home

Get 'Em While Ya Can!!!

Don't pass up these can't-miss sales

Light up the fireworks and pour yourself a drink -- it’s Independence Day! And, as is tradition for the annual summer holiday, there are great sales happening to go along with it … on everything from electronics to mattresses to pet essentials.

Here we’ve rounded up the best 4th of July deals to treat yourself before it’s time to go back to work.

Bedding

Mattress Firm: up to 50% off best sellers

Tempur-Pedic: free accessories w/ mattress purchase

Purple: free sheets + pillows w/ any mattress purchase

Eight Sleep: $150 off the Pod, $75 off Pod Pro Cover, and 20% off accessories

Avocado: $100 off all mattresses w/ promo code HONOR

Nectar: up to $400 off mattresses + free accessories

Cocoon by Sealy: 25% off mattresses + free pillow and sheets

Helix: up to $200 off + free pillows w/ promo codes JULY4100, JULY4150, and JULY4200

Allswell: 20% off bedding, bath & spa w/ promo code DAD20

Layla: up to $200 off mattresses + free pillow and accessories

Saatva: $200 off luxury mattresses w/ $1,000 purchase

Appliances

Best Buy: 24-month financing/savings on refrigerators, washers and dryers, and more

Samsung: up to 25% off home appliances

Home Depot: up to 40% off indoor and outdoor appliances

Lowe’s: up to 40% off washers, dryers, kitchen appliances, outdoor cooking equipment

Pet Supplies

Petmate: 50% off first personalized dog food order w/ promo code TAILORED50

Tailored Pet: 20% off $49+ purchases w/ promo code JULY4

Furniture

Overstock: patio furniture and outdoor decor starting at $19, rugs under $100

Wayfair: up to 65% off outdoor furniture, lawn games, and more

Build.com: up to 50% off patio furniture, home decor, fixtures, and improvements

Home Goods

Walmart: rollbacks on TVs, bedding, tablets, laptops, appliances, outdoor furniture, and more

Cabela’s: up to 67% off fishing, camping, and other outdoor supplies

The House: up to 80% off biking, skating, surfing, and miscellaneous outdoor sporting gear

Apparel

Macy’s: up to 60% off select summer styles

Joe’s New Balance Outlet: up to 71% off shoes and clothing

Reebok: 40% off sitewide

Kohl's: up to 75% off clothing, shoes, and more

Tech and Gaming

Dell: laptops starting at $290

Lenovo: up to 70% off laptops + free shipping

JBL: up to 40% off earbuds, headphones, and gaming headsets