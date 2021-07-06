You Don't Need AirPods to Have AirPods, Here's Option B

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you've been wanting the latest AirPods by Apple, but haven't really been down with their price point thus far -- don't hold your breath for them ... here's a sigh of relief.

The solution is a quality pair of 'buds that don't come with that pesky cord (or ridiculous price tag). These Air Blast Pro Earbuds will provide the stellar HiFi sound you need in an earbud ... but cost waaaay less than AirPods do. Seriously, check these out!

This set of Bluetooth v5.1 earbuds has a wireless range of 49' and seamlessly connects to your compatible device. When fully charged ... the battery provides up to 3 hours of playtime and an additional 8 hours of talk or playtime when using the charging case. You can also use them independently ... or as a pair.

Another great feature of these earbuds -- they are water-resistant, making them able to withstand water, rain, or sweat ... so, even if the rainy weather doesn't stop you from getting in a good run, you'll be in good hands.

You can snag these Air Blast Pro Earbuds while they're on sale for 80% off -- that's only $39.99 when you buy through us right now.