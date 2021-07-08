Guess Who This Glasses Guy Turned Into!

Before this handsome little man in glasses was making audiences laugh with his crazy pranks and antics, he was just another cute kid posing for his school pictures in Boca Raton, Florida.

This smiling sweetheart has paved his way into film and television by being the creator, writer and star of his own content. He has recently taken his talents to the big screen, voicing a cackling character for the live-action 'Lion King' movie.