Jon Hamm -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Jon Hamm's good looks will have you going mad!

Here is a 32-year-old version of the award-winning actor rocking this shaggy hairstyle at a party in New York City back in 2003 (left). At the time Hamm was acting on the Lifetime television series "The Division".

And, 18 years later ... The now 50-year-old "Mad Men" dad has was recently seen looking like a real grizzly silver fox while attending a virtual charity event just last month (right).

Jon has been going Hamm on a number of other projects including "30 Rock," "Million Dollar Arm," "Bless The Harts" and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."

Daddy!

The question is ...