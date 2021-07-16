Guess Who This Callin' Cutie Turned Into!

Before this telephone tot was a leading lady in numerous film and television shows, she was just another cute kid making calls in Los Angeles, California.

This smiling sweetheart may have gotten her start on a sweet Disney series, but now she is winning awards for her indie roles at multiple festivals -- such as the Dallas International Film Festival. She has starred in comedies alongside Bryan Cranston and Woody Harrelson, but has also shown off her talents in dramas as well.