Give Your Face a Youthful Glow with This Red Light Pen

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Step up your skincare routine and throw something different into the mix ... a cool new facial tool!

The Mini Glow: Multifunction Eye, Face & Neck Tool delivers microcurrent stimulation to improve your skin's appearance. It's a small, portable device that doesn't take up a lot of counter space and can easily fit into your toiletry bag for travel.

This device provides red light therapy for stimulating cell turnover and renewal, therapeutic warming for improving circulation, and sonic vibrations that help absorb facial creams or serums. The Mini Glow also uses EMS technology to stimulate a muscle contraction, which strengthens weak face or neck muscles, reduces swelling, along with other benefits.

It has a 90° rotating head for ease of use and a smart-touch sensor that turns on as soon as it makes contact with your skin. With regular use, you'll notice a difference in the way your skin looks and feels. If that's not a reason to jump for joy after all the creams and masks you've tried along the way during your skincare journey, we don't know what is!

Get the Mini Glow: Multifunction Eye, Face & Neck Tool today while it's on sale for $44.99–that's 71% off the original price. A sweet deal if you ask us!