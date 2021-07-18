Anastasia Alexander -- Shoots Her Shot in NYC!

This week’s Summer Hot Shots come from the courts of New York City where fitness hottie and Wilhelmina model Anastasia Alexander not only scorched the competition in a red bikini top ... but also climbed her way to the top of the game!

When this 24-year-old fitness influencer isn't creating some smart and sexy content for her growing Instagram and TikTok followers ... Anastasia also nurtures a safe space for others to talk about fitness and mental health on her discord platform.

talk about "And 1!"

We are continuing to whip up our Summer Hot Shots for 2021 from a distance and have collaborated with some mind-melting hotties from around the world for your viewing pleasure!