LeBron James -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Here is a 16-year-old version of the four-time NBA Champion cheesin' for the cameras before a game in Washington D.C. back in 2001 (left). It was just one year after this that James was named national high school player of the year.

And 20 years later ... The now 36-year-old has had quite the professional basketball career and even ventured into acting. He was seen looking better than ever earlier this week at the premiere for his new movie, 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' in Los Angeles, CA (right).