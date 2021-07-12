Guess Who This Cool Kid Turned Into!
7/12/2021 12:01 AM PT
Before this cool kid was one of the most successful artists of all time, he was just another smirking sweetie dreaming of becoming a billionaire in Honolulu, Hawaii.
This little lad's hard work and talent have earned him some of the most prestigious awards in entertainment history ... he's topped the musical charts, won Grammy Awards, and even headlined a Super Bowl Halftime Show.
This amazing artist -- who is better known to his family and friends as Peter Gene Hernandez -- can sing, dance, produce and more, so audiences love him just the way he is.