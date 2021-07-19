Replace Your Bulky Suitcase with This Compact Travel Bag

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Versatility is one of the biggest issues with most luggage -- or at least it WAS ... before this beauty of a carry-on came along.

The Rolo Portable Roll-Up Travel Bag combines multiple pieces of luggage into one. It's part bag, part suitcase, part wardrobe ... able to handle everything from your shirts to shoes -- all stored in their individual sections and then rolled up into an easy-to-carry bag.

The Rolo compresses everything together ... then lets you decide how to carry or store it. It even comes with a carrying strap to throw it over your shoulder to walk through the airport. It's perfect to bring on to a plane, throw in the back of the car, or hang in the hotel closet.

This is a high-quality product -- made with strong fabric, YKK zippers and military-grade mesh and buckles. And, the strong metal, 360-degree hanging hook and the fiberglass rod let you hang it anywhere with confidence. BTW, the nylon shell is waterproof, and while lightweight and handy to carry with you ... it's large enough to hold four days' worth of clothing.

Normally priced at $49, the Rolo Portable Roll-Up Travel Bag can be yours for a limited time for just $29.99.