Guess Who This Sharp Dressed Kid Turned Into!

Before this brunette boy was selling out huge stadiums with his rockin' songs that will make you sob, he was just another tot tied up for the cameras in Bridgeport City, Connecticut.

This little lad is best known for his wonder-ful singing and songwriting abilities ... which is why he's been waiting for the world to change for over 20 years in the music industry. Not only that, but his other talents include guitar and comedy -- he's gone on tour with famous funny guy, Dave Chappelle.