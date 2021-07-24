Team USA Olympic Abs -- Guess Who!

Team USA has already won big in our hearts with these golden good looks ... And it's no wonder why all eyes will be on these Olympic athletes as they compete in Tokyo for the summer games.

We've gathered some of the hottest shots from team USA to help you see why rooting for the red, white, and blue is the way to go!

Take a look through our gallery of USA Olympic athlete abs to see who has been showing off a lot more than just their stars and stripes ... And while you're taking a look, put your athlete knowledge to the test and try to guess who is in the shredded shot!