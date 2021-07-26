Aaron Rodgers & Packers Reportedly Close To Ending Drama, But Trade Coming In 2022?

The drama in Green Bay is close to coming to an end ... Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are reportedly nearing a deal to get the QB to play this season -- though he still could be traded in less than a year.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Monday the Packers have made several "concessions" to please the QB ... and are thiiiissssssss close to getting him to rejoin the team this season.

But, Schefter notes one of the concessions the team has made to Rodgers is if the quarterback is still unhappy with his situation after the season ... it will trade him.

In addition to that guarantee, according to the report ... the team has agreed to, among other things, void his 2023 contract year and put "mechanisms" in place to assuage his concerns with the franchise.

Rodgers is apparently happy with the new conditions ... and is now expected to head to Green Bay to report for training camp this week.

As we previously reported, Rodgers had been feuding with the Packers for months ... reportedly upset over his contract situation and some of the team's personnel moves.

In fact, just a few weeks ago, the 37-year-old MVP -- who sat out of all Packers offseason workouts -- wouldn't even commit to playing for the team this season.

Seems, though, Rodgers is poised to get in one more run with Green Bay ... even if it's just for a few more months.