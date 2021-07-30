Guess Who This Bottle Baby Turned Into!
7/30/2021 12:01 AM PT
Before this bottle baby was strutting down some of the most famous runways in the fashion industry, she was just another sippin' sweetie growing up in Los Angeles, California.
This blue-eyed girl is best known for having her face on the cover of magazines all over the world -- including over 30 editions of Vogue. Usually, you can catch this model serving looks with her celebrity sister in angel wings walking down the Victoria's Secret stage.
Recently, this model gave birth to her very own cute kid with her boyfriend ... and former One Direction member.