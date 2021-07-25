Nadia Comaneci -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!
7/25/2021 7:10 AM PT
Nadia Comaneci really won with these golden good looks!
Here is a 14-year-old version of the Olympic gymnast showing off her pearly whites after scoring a perfect ten at the summer games in Montreal back in 1976 (left). Comaneci was the first Olympic gymnast to earn a score of ten and went on to receive that score several more times throughout her Olympic career.
And, 45 years later ... The now-retired 59-year-old athlete was seen showing off her beautiful looks while taking a trip down memory lane during a visit to the Olympic stadium in Montreal (right).
She's still got it!
