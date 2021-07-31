The Best Olympic Game Faces of Tokyo!

Going for gold isn't always pretty and these Olympic athletes are clearly focused on keeping their head in the game ... and not on how they look in pictures.

There is plenty of determination to be seen at this year's Olympic games, and we're sharing some of the best freeze frame photos from this past week's events.

From athletes such as Russia's Artur Dalaloyan -- Gymnastics and Japan's Mai Murakami -- Gymnastics to Argentina's Victoria Sauze Valdez -- Field Hockey and Great Britain's Andy Murray -- Tennis ... The commitment is crystal clear in these snapshots!

Take a look at all the other athletes making waves as they go for gold by scrolling through our gallery of these iconic faces ... See other stars such as USA's MyKayla Skinner -- Gymnastics, Serbia's Novak Djokovic -- Tennis, USA's Lilly King -- Swimming, and Japan's Naomi Osaka -- Tennis.