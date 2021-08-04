Bubba in 'Forrest Gump' 'Memba Him?!
Bubba in 'Forrest Gump' 'Memba Him?!
8/4/2021 12:01 AM PT
Missouri-born actor Mykelti Williamson has had a long and prosperous career in the film and TV industry but he's best known for his role as Benjamin Buford Blue ... AKA "Bubba" -- the all-knowing shrimp expert and best friend from Bayou La Batre, Alabama who tragically dies in the Vietnam War -- in the 1994 masterpiece "Forrest Gump."
Mykelti shared the big screen with some incredibly talented artists including Gary Sinise as the free-flowing platoon leader, Lieutenant Dan Taylor ... and of course Tom Hanks as the Alabama football star, Vietnam vet, ping-pong pro, shrimp boat captain, cross-country marathon runner and father, Forrest Gump.
Williamson continues to work in Hollywood and is credited with some big-time TV roles including "Chicago P.D.," "Lethal Weapon," "CSI: NY" and "24."