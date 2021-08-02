Rock Singer David Gray 'Memba Him?!

English artist David Gray was in his early 30s when the folksy jams and soothing vocals on his fourth album "White Ladder" shot to the top with some notable singles like " Babylon ," " Sail Away " and of course " This Year's Love ."

Although David Gray has made the most of his musical talents with a catalog of albums that span nearly two decades including his most recent album "Skellig" released earlier this year, he's still yet to capture the same success he received from earlier in his career.