Get Glowing Skin Like Nicole Williams English with New BodyBlendz Collab

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Her name is Nicole Williams English, but Kim Kardashian knows her as "bestie" ... and, now, you're gonna get to know her as Gorgeous Woman With Incredible Skin Secret.

The 'WAGS' star is a longtime fan of Australian skincare company BodyBlendz -- having never been spotted with anything less than flawless skin ... so it’s no surprise she’s collaborated with BodyBlendz for her own unique collection, which is up for grabs.

The fruits of their labor resulted in none other than ... the Glacial Dip line, a gorgeous blue set of products meant to whip tired, dull skin into shape -- just one offering from the line.

The collection features items like the Glacial Dip Body Glow Exfoliating Hydrator, which uses ingredients like Australian bentonite clay, green coffee extract, aloe vera, and essential oils to buff away dead surface skin cells. Smooth skin with the Exfoliating Hydrator, then seal in moisture with the Glacial Dip Body Elixir for a dewy look without stickiness.

Treat yourself with these pieces (or the two-piece set) and get 10% off your purchase, exclusively for TMZ readers, with promo code NICOLE10. You can shop the BodyBlendz x Nicole collection over at the retailer's site.