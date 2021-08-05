Guess Who This Beach Boy Turned Into!

Before this grinning guy was stealing hearts and looking for adventure on a popular streaming series, he was just another summer lovin' sweetie enjoying the sunshine and beaches in Annapolis, Maryland.

This little lad rose to stardom recently last year with a starring role as the teen heartthrob in a popular series filled with mystery, thrills, and drama ... it's outer this world! He is also known for his on-screen romance that has blossomed off screen with his co-star and leading lady from the show -- which just this week premiered its second season on Netflix.