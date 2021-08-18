Guess Who This Little Mermaid Turned Into!
8/18/2021 12:01 AM PT
Before this swimming sweetie was strutting down some of the most famous fashion runways in history, she was just another girl in goggles making a splash in Los Angeles, California.
This underwater adventurer became well-known for following her celebrity mother's fierce footsteps in modeling. At just the young age of 19, she has paved her own path now in the fashion world after gaining popularity during the 2018 Spring Fashion Week.
She has graced the cover of Vogue, walked elite runways -- such as Fendi, Versace and Calvin Klein -- and is even starring in the upcoming season of American Horror Story.