Jodi on 'Knocked Up' 'Memba Them?!
8/17/2021 12:01 AM PT
California native Charlyne Yi was only 21 years old when they took on the break-through role as the super-stoney roommate Jodi -- who hilariously has no idea how in utero feeding works -- in the classic 2007 Judd Apatow comedy "Knocked Up."
There was a whole host of big-named actors in the pregnant picture including Katherine Heigl as the hard-working mother-to-be, Alison Scott ... and of course, Seth Rogen as the weed-loving degenerate turned positive parent, Ben Stone.
Charlyne continues to make art on and off the screen and has a long list of credits for their voiceover work on animated projects.