Jodi on 'Knocked Up' 'Memba Them?!

Jodi on 'Knocked Up' 'Memba Them?!

8/17/2021 12:01 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 5
Launch Gallery
'Memba Them? Launch Gallery

California native Charlyne Yi was only 21 years old when they took on the break-through role as the super-stoney roommate Jodi -- who hilariously has no idea how in utero feeding works -- in the classic 2007 Judd Apatow comedy "Knocked Up."

There was a whole host of big-named actors in the pregnant picture including Katherine Heigl as the hard-working mother-to-be, Alison Scott ... and of course, Seth Rogen as the weed-loving degenerate turned positive parent, Ben Stone.

Charlyne continues to make art on and off the screen and has a long list of credits for their voiceover work on animated projects.

Guess what Yi looks like now!

More 'Memba Thems!

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later