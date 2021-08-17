Jodi on 'Knocked Up' 'Memba Them?!

California native Charlyne Yi was only 21 years old when they took on the break-through role as the super-stoney roommate Jodi -- who hilariously has no idea how in utero feeding works -- in the classic 2007 Judd Apatow comedy "Knocked Up."

There was a whole host of big-named actors in the pregnant picture including Katherine Heigl as the hard-working mother-to-be, Alison Scott ... and of course, Seth Rogen as the weed-loving degenerate turned positive parent, Ben Stone.