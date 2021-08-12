Dana Cruz on 'Zoey 101' 'Memba Her?!

Los Angeles local Kristin Herrera was only 16 years old when she landed the role of sporty friend and roommate Dana Cruz -- who was written out of the show by sending her to study abroad after the first season -- in the classic Nickelodeon kid drama "Zoey 101."

There were lots of other standout actors in the family program including Victoria Justice as the best friend Lola Martinez ... and of course Jamie Lynne Spears as the title role of Zoey Brooks.