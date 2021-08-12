Dana Cruz on 'Zoey 101' 'Memba Her?!
Dana Cruz on 'Zoey 101' 'Memba Her?!
8/12/2021 12:01 AM PT
Los Angeles local Kristin Herrera was only 16 years old when she landed the role of sporty friend and roommate Dana Cruz -- who was written out of the show by sending her to study abroad after the first season -- in the classic Nickelodeon kid drama "Zoey 101."
There were lots of other standout actors in the family program including Victoria Justice as the best friend Lola Martinez ... and of course Jamie Lynne Spears as the title role of Zoey Brooks.
Kristin continued to take on acting roles for a short time after "Zoey 101" most notably her work on "General Hospital" as Lourdes Del Torro.