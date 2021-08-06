Rupert on 'Survivor' 'Memba Him?!

Youth mentor Rupert Boneham was cast on the seventh season of the reality competition show "Survivor: Pearl Islands" ... but it was his grizzly gumption, thoughtful charisma and trippy tie-dye tank top that thrust the gentle giant into the hearts and minds of millions of viewers.

The fan-favorite was so well-loved he continued to be cast on Survivor seasons including "Survivor: All-Stars," "Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains" and "Survivor: Blood vs. Water" ... and even won a million-dollar prize after a bonus nationwide fan vote.