Rupert on 'Survivor' 'Memba Him?!

Rupert on 'Survivor' 'Memba Him?!

8/6/2021 12:01 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 12
Launch Gallery
'Memba Them?! Launch Gallery
Getty

Youth mentor Rupert Boneham was cast on the seventh season of the reality competition show "Survivor: Pearl Islands" ... but it was his grizzly gumption, thoughtful charisma and trippy tie-dye tank top that thrust the gentle giant into the hearts and minds of millions of viewers.

The fan-favorite was so well-loved he continued to be cast on Survivor seasons including "Survivor: All-Stars," "Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains" and "Survivor: Blood vs. Water" ... and even won a million-dollar prize after a bonus nationwide fan vote.

Rupert continues to inspire those around him with his Rupert's Kids nonprofit organization that works to empower young people after being released from correctional facilities.

Guess what he looks like now!

More 'Memba Thems!

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later