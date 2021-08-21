Summer Babes In Bucket Hats -- Pail In Comparison!

These sun-kissed stars are keeping a lid on what's left of the summer sun and they're doin' it in style ... ALL CAPS!

Celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, Teyana Taylor and several other stars have been throwin' on bucket hats and heading out to kick it with a bit of shade!

Whether these babes are preserving their skincare routine or just having a matching moment, they sure are bringing the heat while checking hot off their bucket list!