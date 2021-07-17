Stars With Good Spirits ... Refreshing!

It looks like happy hour in Hollywood is a 24 hour a day affair!

Stars like Kendall Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens, Bella Hadid, Nicole Williams English and plenty of others have been laying out with a drink by their side!

Whether it's a margarita, Aperol spritz or even the ever-illusive piña colada ... these bikini babes know how to have a good time with a drink in their hand!

Jordyn Woods, Larsa Pippen, Francesca Farago, and Sailor Brinkley-Cook are just a few other celebs to name that have been getting their drink on!

You don't have to be 21+ to take a look at all the other sexy stars that have been mixing things up by scrolling through our gallery of bikini babes sippin' on cocktails!