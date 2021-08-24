Guess Who This Smiling Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cheerful child was writing and producing some of the best beats in music, he was just another smiling sweetheart growing up in Oxnard, California.

This grinning guy has been making things better in music for almost a decade ... he is known for his funky sound, epic drumming skills, and his notable features. The talented artist has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry such as Dr. Dre, Andre 3000, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and, most recently, began a duo group with Bruno Mars.