Little Nicky and Alex on 'Full House' 'Memba Them?!
8/19/2021 12:01 AM PT
Los Angeles locals Dylan and Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit were only toddlers when they got their first taste of fame after the twin brothers were cast as the adorable new additions Alex and Nicky Katsopolis -- who were the bowl-cut boys of Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky -- on the classic TGIF television show "Full House."
Dylan and Blake shared the small screen of the '90s family sitcom with some awesome actors including their on-screen parents John Stamos as the biker bad boy and The Rippers' frontman, Jesse Katsopolis ... and of course the "Wake Up, San Francisco" host and loving mother, Becky Donaldson Katsopolis.