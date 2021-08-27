Yankees' Aaron Boone Melts Down On Ump After Ejection ... Epic Tirade!!!

Yankees manager Aaron Boone lost his mind on an umpire during NY's game Thursday ... melting down on the guy in an absolutely epic tirade that was all caught on broadcast cameras.

Boone was furious after home plate ump Todd Tichenor called an apparent ball a strike during the Yanks' tilt with the A's -- and then he was promptly ejected.

Aaron Boone gets ejected and goes OFF pic.twitter.com/o7SKjXn2yt — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 27, 2021 @TalkinYanks

But, Aaron was so livid over the call and being thrown out ... he ran out of the dugout to scream at Tichenor.

The temper tantrum lasted for a while -- and it ain't hard to see the 48-year-old was dropping cuss word after cuss word after cuss word on the ump.

At one point, Boone even kicked some dirt on home plate to show just how disgusted he was with Tichenor.

The best part of the clip, though, had to be when cameras panned to Yankees players Anthony Rizzo and Luke Voit -- who were both clearly laughing at the rant!!

Boone eventually tired out and left the field ... and it seems it all motivated his squad, 'cause the Pinstripes went on to win the game, 7-6, without their manager.

