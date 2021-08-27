Robert F. Kennedy Assassin Sirhan Sirhan Granted Parole

Sirhan Sirhan, the man who assassinated Robert F. Kennedy, is one very large step closer to getting out of prison ... because he's just been granted parole.

Sirhan got the news Friday, finally getting the green light in his 16th parole hearing. This was the first time Sirhan faced no opposition from prosecutors. Two of RFK's kids, Robert Kennedy Jr. and Douglas Kennedy, supported parole.

While he's been granted parole, it's going to be a while longer before 77-year-old Sirhan walks free ... there's still a few hurdles, including a 120-day review period and the possibility the Governor overrules the parole board's decision.

As you know ... RFK was assassinated at the Ambassador Hotel in L.A. the night he won the California Presidential Primary in 1968. Sirhan shot Kennedy in a kitchen pantry, moments after RFK declared victory.

Sirhan was subdued and disarmed by Olympic gold medalist Rafer Johnson, former pro football player Rosey Grier, along with authors Jimmy Breslin, Pete Hamill and George Plimpton.

Sirhan was convicted of murder and sentenced to death, but 3 years later his sentence was commuted to life in prison after the California death penalty was ruled unconstitutional.