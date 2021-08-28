Celebrity Yearbook Photos -- Guess Who!

It's clear that before these kiddos were making a name for themselves, they were just a couple of kids focused on their studies!

And, with school in session again, it seems like the perfect time for a throw-back to school moment ... So we're taking a trip down memory lane to see what these famous faces looked like when class was in session!

Flip through these celebrity yearbook photos and put your celeb skills to the test by seeing if you can guess which one of your favorite stars shared the school snap!