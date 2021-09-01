Cozy Up to Kate Galliano Tracksuits And Cut the Chill This Fall

With One of Her Tracksuits!!!

Head off those forthcoming fall and winter shivers with the help of Kate Galliano ... who's got a comfy and cozy wardrobe line you don't wanna miss.

Specifically designed to keep you comfortable and warm, the KG Luxe tracksuit hoodies are absolute wardrobe staples for the colder months. Crafted from a premium cotton/polyester blend ... they feature a relaxed fit to keep you as snug as possible.

Handy front pockets make for a great place to store your keys or phone, and the elasticated cuffs and waist make for a sophisticated tapered look. Choose from Black, White, Sage, Cream, or Grey hues to fit your own personal style. Each piece is affordable as well -- less than $55 for both hoodie and pants.

Kate Galliano Activewear is specifically tailored to make buyers feel “worth it” -- untouchable and sexy in the gym and elsewhere. These tracksuits are exemplary of the Kate Galliano brand.

For anyone looking to build a cold-weather wardrobe, Kate Galliano has you covered, literally.