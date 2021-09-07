Grab a 100-Pack of USPS Forever Stamps for Just $48.99

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Email might be more efficient, but sometimes you've got to send physical mail -- and that means you need stamps ... which we've got a lot of, and for pretty dang cheap.

Whether you're sending a card, paying a bill, or writing a nice, old-fashioned letter ... you can stockpile some USPS Forever Stamps for First Class Mail to make sure you never run out, all with the help of a Forever Stamp.

You can apply them to mail a 1-ounce letter any time, no matter when you buy your stamps ... regardless of pricing fluctuations. You can also use them to mail larger packages, but remember ... anything over an ounce and you'll have to start piling on the stamps.

Save money and time and snag a 100-Pack of USPS Forever Stamps right now over at UntilGone for just $48.99 shipped when you use the promo code BCSTAMP.

No need to lick these puppies either -- these stamps are like stickers and come on a handy roll. Choose from three designs: Love, Flag, or Flag - 2019, each with a bright and vivid design to help your mail reach its destination. Hurry ... the deal only runs through 9/30!