Give Your Furry Friend a Cut & a Proper Clean-Up After with This!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

We all love our pets … but grooming them and cleaning up after them can be a pain -- even though it doesn't have to be.

Start grooming your pets at home like a pro with the WOVIDA 5-in-1 Multifunctional Pet Grooming Vacuum Cleaner, and say goodbye to grooming headaches.

The WOVIDA is a multifunctional kit that comes with professional-level tools, including adjustable clipping combs for cutting hair in various lengths. Reduce shedding by up to 95% and keep your home, car, floor, and clothes clean as a whistle. It also comes with a crevice tool to provide extended reach for cleaning a variety of surfaces. Save space, groom your pets, and keep your home clean … all with one product.

A self-cleaning slicker brush allows you to easily remove loose hair, knots, mats, and tangles. Empty it in a flash with a quick-release 1-liter dustbin. Three noise and suction levels also help keep your pet calm while you groom.

Use coupon code WOVIDA30 at checkout to get this product for $30 off and only pay $129.99.