Guess Who This Swimming Sweetie Turned Into!
9/8/2021 12:01 AM PT
Before this splashing kid was an awarded filmmaker, singer and actress, she was just another little girl making a splash in Jamshedpur, India.
This laughing lady was the winner of Miss World 2000 -- which helped her later down the line to join the Indian film industry. Her beauty and talent have landed her multiple roles over the years ... not only did she star in a new film this year, but she also helped produce it!
Recently, this multi-talented celeb married a musician that will make you feel like you're burning up from all the love they have for each other.