Tess Tyler in 'Camp Rock' 'Memba Her?!
Tess Tyler in 'Camp Rock' 'Memba Her?!
9/7/2021 12:01 AM PT
Nevada native Meaghan Martin was only 15 years old when she was cast as the popular girl with some serious attitude Tess Tyler -- who bullies the new girl and creates havoc around the song-filled summer camp -- in the 2008 Disney Channel movie "Camp Rock" and the 2010 follow-up film "Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam."
Meaghan Martin shared the rockin' movie with some up-and-coming celebs including Joe Jonas as the vocal dreamboat, Shane Gray, Alyson Stoner as the summer friend, Caitlyn Gellar ... and of course Demi Lovato as the outsider at camp, Mitchie Torres.
Guess what Meaghan Martin looks like now at almost 30 years old!