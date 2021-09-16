These Luxury Pillows Are Designed to Keep You Cool All Night Long

Like the Other Side of the Pillow ...

Every sweaty sleeper knows the feeling of turning over the pillow to the "cool side" when they wake up in the middle of the night -- and now ... every sweaty sleeper can stop.

The Beckham Hotel Collection Luxury Cooling Gel Pillows are made in plush gel fiber ... resulting in a relaxing effect that will have you conked the whole night.

Aside from boasting cooling technology that regulates temperature ... the plush gel fiber supports needs related to stress, neck pain, and other aches and pains. They also feature no-shift construction -- keeping their shape without bunching or distorting, so you never end up with pillows as flat as a pancake.

Whether you're a back, side, or stomach sleeper, these pillows can accommodate your preferred position. The plush bounce-back design will shape to your favorite position ... and its perfect firmness strikes a balance between soft comfort and steady support. They're also encased in a 250-thread count cover -- filled with a soft down alternative.

Put an end to waking up with a sweaty head. The Beckham Hotel Collection Luxury Cooling Gel Pillows usually retail for $69, but they're on sale for $58.99 for a limited time.