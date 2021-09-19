Jason Sudeikis -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!
Jason Sudeikis Good Genes or Good Docs?!
9/19/2021 12:01 AM PT
Jason Sudeikis' good looks aren't a laughing matter!
Here's the 31-year-old version of the hilarious comedian dressed to impress at a party he hosted with "Saturday Night Live" alum Seth Meyers in New York City back in 2006 (left). This was the same year he had become a featured cast member on the iconic sketch comedy show.
And, 15 years later ... the actor -- who celebrated his 46th birthday this weekend -- looking handsome as ever attending the red carpet for the second season premiere of his hit television show "Ted Lasso" in Hollywood this summer (right).
Goaaals!
The question is ...