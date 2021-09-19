Jason Sudeikis -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

9/19/2021 12:01 AM PT
Jason Sudeikis' good looks aren't a laughing matter!

Here's the 31-year-old version of the hilarious comedian dressed to impress at a party he hosted with "Saturday Night Live" alum Seth Meyers in New York City back in 2006 (left). This was the same year he had become a featured cast member on the iconic sketch comedy show.

And, 15 years later ... the actor -- who celebrated his 46th birthday this weekend -- looking handsome as ever attending the red carpet for the second season premiere of his hit television show "Ted Lasso" in Hollywood this summer (right).

Goaaals!

The question is ...

Jason Sudeikis ...

