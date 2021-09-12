Ashanti -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

9/12/2021 12:01 AM PT
Ashanti's timeless beauty is not for the foolish.

Here's a 22-year-old version of the singer sporting a time-appropriate velour tracksuit and fresh face at the World Music Awards in Monaco back in 2002 (left). This is the same year she released her self-titled debut album that featured the smash hits "Foolish," "Happy" and "Baby."

And, nearly two decades later ... the artist -- who also dabbles in acting and fashion -- was photographed at her long-time friend Fat Joe's birthday party with a stylish top knot and floral gown in NYC last month (right).

We keep on running back to her.

The question is ...

Ashanti ...

