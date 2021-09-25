Hillary Clinton Says Call Her Madam Chancellor After Queen's University Ceremony

Hillary Clinton is happily taking a consolation prize after missing the big one 5 years ago -- settling for the title of Madam ... but in a collegiate setting, well across the pond.

The former Democratic presidential candidate and Secretary of State was honored Friday at Queen's University Belfast in Northern Ireland ... where the head honchos tapped her to be the school's 11th chancellor -- the first female one in the institution's history -- and where she was officially inaugurated as so, dressed in a graduate's gown ... no cap.

HC posted photos Saturday in the aftermath of her ceremony, writing ... "Just call me Madam Chancellor. @qubelfast #LoveQUB" The shots show her heading into the building where she ended up delivering some nice remarks and praised NI as a beacon of democracy.

Looks and sounds pretty nice in these still pics -- but it was far from that in real life ... as there were anti-war protesters just outside shouting at her as she went in -- calling things like "war criminal" and saying "shame on Queen's." Yeah ... it was pretty intense.

They won’t be able to walk down the street…



Hillary being booed and called a criminal over and over again outside Queens University. pic.twitter.com/kAF6PHJOY1 — suzy (@Suzy1776_) September 24, 2021 @Suzy1776_

Hillary didn't seem to pay them much mind though -- in fact, she even gave them a slight wave before she went up the steps and into the venue ... and, luckily, things didn't escalate beyond that.