This Booze Bundle Will Save You Big Time for Tailgate Season
Tailgate Season This Booze Bundle Comes in Handy ... And It'll $ave You Too!!!
9/30/2021 8:17 AM PT
TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.
It's officially tailgating season … and you're gonna need a drink or two, which is where we come in.
Look no further than the Splash Wines Tailgating Bundle: 12 Bottles of Wine & 3 Bottles of Margaritas ... which will give you the perfect variety of boozy treats for a football game as we enter Fall, for you and your buddies.
Entertain with 12 bottles of wine and three bottles of agave-based margaritas that are ready to drink -- you'll have to beat guests back with a stick ... hopefully not though.
Receive store credit for the amount paid for the bottles within 180 days of purchase. Plus, the price here is good -- just $58.65 when you use coupon code VIP15 at checkout
Prices subject to change.