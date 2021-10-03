Celebrate 'Mean Girls' Day With 25 Fetch Photos Of Aaron Samuels
25 Fetch Photos Of Aaron Samuels For 'Mean Girls' Day!
10/3/2021 12:01 AM PT
How many shirtless hot shots of Aaron Samuels can you look through before getting bored?
... The limit does not exist!
This October 3 will be one for the Burn Books because we are celebrating the Hollywood heartthrob who graced the screen of one of the most popular comedies in film history ... Aaron Samuels in "Mean Girls." However, these days he's better known now as a hunky host and celebrity personality, Jonathan Bennett. And, he looks sexy with or without his hair pushed back!
So throw on your pink shirts and click through this gallery of fetch photos of Jonathan Bennett!
Happy "Mean Girls" Day!