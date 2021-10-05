This Cost-Effective Cordless Vacuum Sucks Up Dirt Lickety Split

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You've heard of Spring cleaning, but the same mantra applies for Fall as well ... which is why you'll need a damn good vacuum cleaner to get it done.

The Orfeld H01 Cordless Stick Vacuum is a must-have that runs on a 235W brushless motor powered by a 2,000mAh battery. The battery runs for up to 30 minutes ... ensuring a thorough one-time cleaning of an average-sized house.

The vacuum boasts a quiet design that's perfect if you have a sound-sensitive pet ... or child in your home. Plus, it won't annoy the neighbors if you're in an apartment or condo. Other features include an H11-level 0.3-micron HEPA filter that sifts dust, hair ... and other common household dirt. In layman's terms, it'll get your house or apartment fully clean.

Hang it on any wall to save space while it's charging. Storage is never an issue. You can also charge the battery pack separately. Needless to say...this is the right choice for a cost-effective machine that cleans hardwood and carpets, and stands as a good alternative to bulkier vacuums.

Eliminate dirt in your home with this vacuum ... for just $129.99 during this flash sale.