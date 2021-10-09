What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

Don't let these two almost identical images of Kim Kardashian sketch you out! Step out on the town and see if you can skim through the concealed switches made to this sneaky snap!

The celebrity personality and fashion mogul was seen leaving her hotel in New York City this week as she prepares for her first hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live" ... and we have made a few changes to the original pic! See if you can keep up to find the differences between these two super similar snaps!