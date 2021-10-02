What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

Be careful with these two almost identical images of Cardi B ! Grab a bucket and a mop and see if you can spot the sneaky switches made to this smokin' hot shot!

The rapper -- who just gave birth to her second child -- was seen out and about in France for Paris Fashion Week a few days ago ... and we have made a few changes to the original pic! Burn through this gallery and show off your hustler skills to spot the differences between these two super similar snaps!