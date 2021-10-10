Stars At SoFi Stadium

The NFL season is in full swing and the new SoFi Stadium is getting football fans in the zone!

Los Angeles is chock full of celebrities lining up for yards to support their favorite teams who now call this field home ... including Don Benjamin, Sterling K. Brown, Kate Hudson, Leslie Mann, and Wiz Khalifa.

Rob Lowe, Rebel Wilson, David Arquette and Lance Bass are just a few other sporty stars cheering on the Los Angeles Rams and the San Diego Chargers.

SoFi Stadium had to delay its premiere events due to the pandemic back in 2020 ... but now it's making up for lost time with famous-filled seats and epic preparations for Super Bowl LVI.