Guess Who This Pigtail Princess Turned Into!

Before this pigtail princess was inspiring audiences and changing the world, she was just another cute kid smiling for her school picture in Kosciusko, Mississippi.

This little lady is best known for her huge success as a daytime talk show host … where she would give away massive prizes to her studio audience. As a beloved philanthropist, she's made impacts across the world with her charitable scholarships and nonprofit organizations.

That's not all ... this celebrity superstar has also graced the big screen with her powerful roles in film.